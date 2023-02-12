Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

