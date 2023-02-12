Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and approximately $123,455.50 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

