Zeit Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 843,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

