ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 71.2% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and $13,506.08 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

