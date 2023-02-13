10,048,181 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by ARCH Venture Management LLC

ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,048,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Unity Biotechnology accounts for approximately 0.5% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned about 75.06% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 99,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.