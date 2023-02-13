180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

ATNF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.54. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

