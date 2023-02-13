181,190 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,618. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

