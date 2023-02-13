1irstGold Price Reaches $62.35 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.35 or 0.00286868 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $8,866.90 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

