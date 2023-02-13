250,000 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698,000. Illumina makes up 4.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.16% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.83. The stock had a trading volume of 813,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

