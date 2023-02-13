ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338.69

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $338.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010629 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $284.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

