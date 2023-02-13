ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $320.57

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $320.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00043888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00215862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002967 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010629 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $284.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

