Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 260,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,215. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.