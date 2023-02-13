Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 325,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.93.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.