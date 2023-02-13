Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 67,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

