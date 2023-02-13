Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

