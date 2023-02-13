ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

