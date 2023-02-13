ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.
Separately, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
ADTRAN Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
