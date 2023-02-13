Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Advantest Stock Up 1.4 %

ATEYY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.85. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advantest has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $85.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

