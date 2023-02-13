Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 74,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,562. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

