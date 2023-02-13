Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Aegon has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Aegon Trading Up 0.9 %

AEG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. 2,132,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts predict that Aegon will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

