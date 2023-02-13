Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Affirm from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Affirm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Affirm by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.