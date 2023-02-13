Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00220863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00102283 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00061017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

