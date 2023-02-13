Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading 6% Higher

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.71 and last traded at $115.45. 3,868,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,144,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

