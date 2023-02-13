Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 231,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

