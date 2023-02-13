Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AJINY traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $30.91. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

