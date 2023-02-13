Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.71. 531,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,348. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.