Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATUSF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATUSF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.16. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,861. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

About Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.