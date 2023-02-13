Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance
NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.49. 806,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.