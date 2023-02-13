Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.49. 806,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

