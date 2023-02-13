Amaze World Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.42 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $30.42 million and $25,606.55 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.