AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.75. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 3,341,817 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.