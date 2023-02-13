American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $179.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

