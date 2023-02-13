American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $34.57. 1,940,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $20,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Dividend History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.