American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $34.57. 1,940,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $20,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

