American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 71.84% and a net margin of 983.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

