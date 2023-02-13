American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 214,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

