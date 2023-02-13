AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/31/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2023 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABC traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 146,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

