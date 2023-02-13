Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AWLIF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.37. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.96.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

