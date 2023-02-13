Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AWLIF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.37. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.96.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
