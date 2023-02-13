Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 6.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.31.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

