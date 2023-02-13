Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-$0.22 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,042. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amkor Technology by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amkor Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

