Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-$0.22 EPS.
Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.
Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amkor Technology by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amkor Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
About Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
