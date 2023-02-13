Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Head to Head Comparison

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 10.36 -$74.98 million ($0.82) -18.68 CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amplitude and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 5 0 2.56 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than CareCloud.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -41.05% -25.09% -18.08% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplitude beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

