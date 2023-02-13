Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $40,725.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 151,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

ASYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

