Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for International Business Machines (IBM)

2/6/2023 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00.

1/24/2023 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

1/17/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 636,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,244. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

