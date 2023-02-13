Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $156.20

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

