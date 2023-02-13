Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $26.50

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,303 shares of company stock worth $2,387,551 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 206.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

