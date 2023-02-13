Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $41.43

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

