Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$143.18

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$166.75 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TFI International

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 and sold 55,768 shares valued at $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

