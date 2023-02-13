Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

2/3/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

2/3/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $110.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

1/11/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

1/10/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

1/9/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

1/4/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/4/2023 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,964. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

