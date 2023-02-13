Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – PTC is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.79. 546,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,488 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

