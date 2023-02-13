Analyzing Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kemper and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 2 0 1 2.67 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Kemper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kemper and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.40% -5.64% -1.13% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.58 billion 0.74 -$301.20 million ($4.72) -13.64 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $592.52 million 1.32 N/A N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Kemper on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

