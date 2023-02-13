Analyzing Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Largo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.02 Largo $198.28 million 1.98 $22.57 million $0.22 27.91

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55% Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sisecam Resources and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Largo has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.30%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Largo beats Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.