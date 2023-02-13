Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Decreased by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 10.9% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AON by 104.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.00. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

