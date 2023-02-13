Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $555,816.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00060076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

